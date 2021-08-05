McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.07. 110,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,192. The stock has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $197.91 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

