McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 61.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.28. 142,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $197.91 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

