McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.800-$20.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.80-20.40 EPS.

NYSE:MCK traded down $7.27 on Thursday, reaching $198.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,610. McKesson has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $209.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

