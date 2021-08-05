Measurable Data Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,990,346 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

