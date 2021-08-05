Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.39

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 25078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

DR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.67 million and a P/E ratio of 56.24.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 143.56%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

