Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) rose 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.35. Approximately 131,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 65,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$295.51 million and a P/E ratio of 60.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.56%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.