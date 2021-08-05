Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Given New $11.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $11.70 to $11.30 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.