MediShares Trading 40% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

