Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.