MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

