Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 billion-$47.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.59 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 258,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,261. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

