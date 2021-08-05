Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,388 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 62,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41.

