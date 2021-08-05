Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 377,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,832,000 after acquiring an additional 463,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

