Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

