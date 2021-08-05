Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

