Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

