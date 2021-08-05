Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $260.53 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $263.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

