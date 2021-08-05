Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $220.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87.

