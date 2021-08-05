Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

