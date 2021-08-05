Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

