Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 3.2%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). Approximately 321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

About Merit Group (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.