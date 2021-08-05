MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $676,970.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $32.91 million and $676,970.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00102495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00146112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.59 or 0.99888905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.62 or 0.00864000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,877,818,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,707,970,448 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

