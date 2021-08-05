MetaHash Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $747,837.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00148878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00100971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,486.23 or 0.99954472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.94 or 0.00834319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,879,755,654 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,880,343 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.