MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in MetLife by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 56,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.79. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

