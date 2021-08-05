Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.26. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.