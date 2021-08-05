Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OUKPY remained flat at $$6.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

