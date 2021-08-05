MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $6.55 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

