MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $6.55 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66.
About MFS Special Value Trust
