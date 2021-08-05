MIB Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $278,474.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00028475 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,337,301 coins and its circulating supply is 145,035,373 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

