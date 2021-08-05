MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0019 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $275,774.46 and approximately $9.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028807 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,419,801 coins and its circulating supply is 145,117,873 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.