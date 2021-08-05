Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $175.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.06.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

