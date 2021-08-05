Millennium Management LLC Acquires 428,045 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 755.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $22.53 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

