Millennium Management LLC Buys 364,207 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Lithium Americas worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.