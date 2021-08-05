Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,495 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $782,000.

ATRA opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

