Millennium Management LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,759,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $130,605,000.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

