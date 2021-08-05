Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITQRU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

