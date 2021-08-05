Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 684,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.