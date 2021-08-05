Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
