Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.47.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

