Minereum Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Minereum has a market cap of $2.11 million and $35,023.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00058559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00913228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00098103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00042933 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,904,353 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

