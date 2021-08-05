Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,250 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

