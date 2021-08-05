Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.88 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $27.88 million and $599.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $524.35 or 0.01375919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00145980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,029.79 or 0.99791858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.10 or 0.00863578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 53,180 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

