Mister Car Wash (MCW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MCW stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MCW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.