Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.