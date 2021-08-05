Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.10. The stock had a trading volume of 356,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.