MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Position Reduced by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International accounts for 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of MoneyGram International worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 979.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 59,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,870. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $912.35 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.73.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

