Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells $139,639.80 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00.

MEG opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.