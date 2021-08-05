Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 198.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.