Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.70. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 3,885 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.