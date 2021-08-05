Morgan Stanley Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $225.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $212.76 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $112.21 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

