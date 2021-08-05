Morgan Stanley Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $630.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $605.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total value of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,663 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

